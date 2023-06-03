Man arrested in connection to Brooklyn Park homicide

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Brooklyn Park early Friday morning.

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old man around 6:30 p.m. Friday. There was a report of people smoking and using drugs near the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North, and police recognized the suspect as soon as they arrived.

The man fled into an apartment and tried to escape off a balcony, but was surrounded and taken into custody. He is currently in Brooklyn Park city jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Police say that the suspect was playing a game of cards with the victim, who was 19 years old, when he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the teenager. Officials say it's not clear what prompted the shooting.

The victim was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It was the second homicide of 2023 in Brooklyn Park.

Note: The above video is a report from June 2, before the suspect was arrested.