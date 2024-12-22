Minnesota disability rights advocate in need of a kidney transplant: "His work is not done yet"

Santa's helper from Minnesota in need of live-saving kidney transplant

ST. PAUL, Minn. — There's a bit of a role reversal going on in St. Paul. The man known for gifting needs a specific gift for himself to survive.

When Santa is in the North Pole, Dan Reed gladly sits in.

"I'm a helper, of course. Santa's got to be a million places so he's gotta have some help," Reed said. "It's really heartwarming, it gets me going. I think it comes from the whole notion of helping people."

Reed is known for helping people.

"I wouldn't be the person or man I am today or where I'm at today without Dan Reed," disability rights advocate Dupree Edwards said.

Edwards, who has a traumatic brain injury, says Reed is a beacon to the disability community. He advocates for more jobs with dignity.

"The chance to give people who just don't have a chance or haven't had a chance because life hasn't treated them that greatly — let's see what we can do. And, fortunately, I've been able to help a lot of people," Reed said.

Behind the smiles, there's pain. Reed has a kidney condition that's become dire.

"It's sobering," Reed said. "It's time now for me to find a kidney because one of the experimental wonder drugs I am on, it's waning."

He's on a campaign to get more people to become donors. The more people he can register, the higher up he gets on the transplant list.

Now, those he supported are supporting him.

"His work is not done yet. He deserves to be saved. He's helped so many people in this community," Edwards said. "Really go and listen to his story. It's really a life worth saving."

The life of a man with many gifts to share.

"Oh we are not done, Santa's got a lot of work to do," Reed said. "So if I get a kidney, I can do some more work — and I have every intention to."

Reed has a page on the Nationa Kidney Registry with information on how to help.