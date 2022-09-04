Watch CBS News
Minnesota United FC

Dallas scores 3 goals in 3 minutes to blank Minnesota

/ CBS/AP

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Sept. 3, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Sept. 3, 2022 01:16

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira each scored two minutes apart in the second half and Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday.

Dallas (12-8-10) went ahead for good in the 55th minute on an own goal, and Ferreira's goal made it 3-0 in the 58th.

Both teams play again next Saturday, with Dallas hosting Los Angeles FC while United (13-11-5) visits the Portland Timbers.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 8:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.