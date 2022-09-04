Dallas scores 3 goals in 3 minutes to blank Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Alan Velasco and Jesus Ferreira each scored two minutes apart in the second half and Dallas beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday.

Dallas (12-8-10) went ahead for good in the 55th minute on an own goal, and Ferreira's goal made it 3-0 in the 58th.

Both teams play again next Saturday, with Dallas hosting Los Angeles FC while United (13-11-5) visits the Portland Timbers.