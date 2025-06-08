Cyclist killed after being struck by a Metro Transit Blue Line train, officials say

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a Metro Transit Blue Line train in South Minneapolis, officials say.

Metro Transit says it happened around 9:50 p.m. at Hiawatha Avenue and 42nd Street.

The Metro Transit Police Department and the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the scene.

Metro Transit says no other injuries were reported.

The Metro Transit Police Department is investigating the incident.

Blue Line LRT service between the Franklin and Ft. Snelling stations is currently suspended. It has been replaced with temporary bus service.

Blue Line service advisory: no train service between Ft. Snelling and Franklin Stations. NB trains will return SB at Ft. Snelling Station; SB trains will return NB at Franklin Station until later today due to collision https://t.co/svsv5rO87e pic.twitter.com/vZIXoOeeMF — Metro Transit Alerts (@MT_MN_Alerts) June 9, 2025

This is developing news, check back for more information.