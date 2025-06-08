Cyclist killed after being struck by a Metro Transit Blue Line train, officials say
A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a Metro Transit Blue Line train in South Minneapolis, officials say.
Metro Transit says it happened around 9:50 p.m. at Hiawatha Avenue and 42nd Street.
The Metro Transit Police Department and the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the scene.
Metro Transit says no other injuries were reported.
The Metro Transit Police Department is investigating the incident.
Blue Line LRT service between the Franklin and Ft. Snelling stations is currently suspended. It has been replaced with temporary bus service.
This is developing news, check back for more information.