Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Cyclist killed after being struck by a Metro Transit Blue Line train, officials say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 8, 2025
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of June 8, 2025 02:03

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a Metro Transit Blue Line train in South Minneapolis, officials say.

Metro Transit says it happened around 9:50 p.m. at Hiawatha Avenue and 42nd Street.

The Metro Transit Police Department and the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the scene.

Metro Transit says no other injuries were reported.

The Metro Transit Police Department is investigating the incident.  

Blue Line LRT service between the Franklin and Ft. Snelling stations is currently suspended. It has been replaced with temporary bus service.  

This is developing news, check back for more information.  

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.