Police preemptively close Twin Cities park on Juneteenth to thwart "takeover"

The largest playground in Crystal, Minnesota, was deemed off limits on Thursday afternoon because police warned of a planned "takeover" event from hundreds of teens.

Officers began clearing all of Becker Park, including the playground, sport courts and picnic tables, beginning at 2 p.m.

"It's a worst-case scenario," said Crystal Police Chief Brian Hubbard. "We don't want someone to get hurt or there to be serious damage because of what we believe has the potential to happen, and it's easier to stop that before it starts."

Becker Park experienced several takeovers last summer, including on the Fourth of July, which investigators blamed for fights, drug use and looting.

"The last one we had where we had to close the park we had 50 young people run to the Target that's a block from here and they basically ransacked the store," Hubbard said. "If we can prevent that massive gathering in the first place, we don't have any danger here or any surrounding areas once we disperse the crowd."

Mayor Julie Deshler said she was "heartbroken" by the park's closure.

"At some point you have to say to parents, 'Where are your kids? Why is this being allowed to happen? Do you know where your kids are?'" Deshler said.

The mayor said the threat of takeovers is not exclusive to Crystal, and she plans to meet with leaders of neighboring cities to discuss ways to keep parks open and keep people safe.