Crystal police on high alert for "pop-up" gatherings at parks

CRYSTAL, Minn. — The weather is a wildcard for many official July 4 celebrations but the impromptu gatherings, especially among teenagers, have police and neighborhoods on high alert.

In Crystal, the deputy chief says the police department is "on a full court press" to prevent a repeat of what happened last weekend: according to police, more than 300 people descended on Becker Park, where witnessed recounted fights, fireworks and even taser-like devices.

"It just was a whole lot of yelling, a lot of loud noises and all throughout this area," Keanna Clerk, who lives nearby, lamented to WCCO. " I felt unsafe. It was scary."

Six people were arrested in the melee, and police are vowing to turn away any large groups of kids, especially those arriving via ride shares.

"This is my biggest fear," Clerk said. "I'm a mom, and there are parents afraid of their kids, have given up on their kids, or they've given up on life, had kids, and just shoo them out the door."

In Minneapolis, two sections of Bde Maka Ska Parkway were closed off to traffic starting on Wednesday and will stay that way through Friday morning.

"If anyone threatens the safety or property of others, we will act," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said on Wednesday. "We will make arrests and work with our Hennepin County partners to book those responsible into jail."

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, moreover, says it's adding dozens of patrols this weekend to respond to any fireworks chaos and watch for impaired drivers.

Extra deputies will also join paramedics and fire departments in patrolling Lake Minnetonka, where thousands of boats are expected over the holiday weekend.

"What I think not everybody knows yet is when you get a DWI on the water, it's the same as getting it on land," said Major Shane Magnuson with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. "So if that calls for loss of license, impounding your plates, all of that will also apply on the land."