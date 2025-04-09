Financial markets sink as Trump’s tariffs take effect, and more headlines

Financial markets sink as Trump’s tariffs take effect, and more headlines

Financial markets sink as Trump’s tariffs take effect, and more headlines

A 34-year-old Oklahoma man is accused of leading police on a multistate chase that ended in a shooting after attempting to cross the border with a gun.

The man from Yukon, Oklahoma, was charged with one count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, according to the criminal complaint filed in Polk County, Minnesota, on Wednesday.

Charges say police began pursuing the man Monday morning after he attempted to cross the border from North Dakota into Canada with at least one handgun in his possession.

Authorities in Minnesota were notified by U.S. Border Patrol of the pursuit shortly after 9:30 a.m.

At one point, law enforcement deployed stop strips to prevent the man from driving into the town of Warren, Minnesota, at such high speeds. One deputy reported they were traveling at approximately 120 mph while pursuing the man. However, charges say the man served his car toward the officers who had deployed the stop strips to avoid the device. The man went on to avoid two other stop strips laid out by police.

The complaint says the man continued to drive through Crookston at more than 100 mph before it went into a ditch. When the driver tried to get back on the road, a Polk County Sheriff's Office squad struck the vehicle.

The man then got out of the car with a gun in his hand, charges allege. After repeated requests to drop the gun, an officer shot him in the leg.

Court documents say the man had been in possesion of two guns, both of which were loaded with live ammunition.

The man was treated at the hospital for his injuries but has seen been transported to the Northwest Regional Correctional Center, where he remains in custody.

If convicted, the man could face up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer's use of force in the incident.