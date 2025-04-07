Driver shot by law enforcement in northwestern Minnesota pursuit expected to survive, officials say

A driver is in the hospital after being shot by law enforcement following a pursuit in northwestern Minnesota Monday morning, according to officials.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit happened around 10 a.m. and ended on County Road 9 west of the intersection at 350th Avenue Southwest. That's when the driver was shot in the leg by law enforcement.

It's unknown how many officers shot at the driver or how many times they were shot.

The driver is now at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with an injury that is not considered fatal.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene and is investigating the use of force.

Other agencies that responded to the pursuit include Crookston police, U.S. Border Patrol, Minnesota State Patrol, Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Crookston Area Ambulance.

A portion of County Road 9 near the scene of the incident was closed to traffic for hours on Monday.