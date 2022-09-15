Watch CBS News
Crews hope to return lost wedding band found near Voyageurs National Park

VOYAGEURS NATIONAL PARK, Minn. -- Archaeology crews with the Superior National Forest have found a wedding band, and are hoping to return it to its owner.

The crew was working just north of Dove Island, adjacent to Voyageurs National Park near the Canadian Border. They've provided coordinates to offer a more precise location. 

They're asking that if anyone thinks it's theirs, to call the supervisor's office at 218-626-4300 and describe it. 

