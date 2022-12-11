Watch CBS News
Crews finish repair on broken Minneapolis water main

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials say crews have completed repairing the water main that broke in north Minneapolis Monday night.

After the break at Second Street North and 29th Avenue North, the city issued a boil water warning for about 80 homes and an apartment building that are within a third-mile radius.

On Wednesday afternoon, the city said extensive testing had proven the water "safe to use for all activities of daily living."

The break happened on a main that has been serving the city since 1888, according to city officials. It is 36 inches in diameter.

A 16-foot replacement segment was installed, and the pipeline was disinfected. All samples passed testing for safe drinking water standards.

