Crews finish repair on broken Minneapolis water main
MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials say crews have completed repairing the water main that broke in north Minneapolis Monday night.
After the break at Second Street North and 29th Avenue North, the city issued a boil water warning for about 80 homes and an apartment building that are within a third-mile radius.
On Wednesday afternoon, the city said extensive testing had proven the water "safe to use for all activities of daily living."
The break happened on a main that has been serving the city since 1888, according to city officials. It is 36 inches in diameter.
A 16-foot replacement segment was installed, and the pipeline was disinfected. All samples passed testing for safe drinking water standards.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.