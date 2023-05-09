2 firefighters injured battling Bloomington house fire near Bush Lake
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Crews battled a raging house fire Monday evening in Bloomington.
Flames were seen shooting out of the roof at the home on the 8900 block of Mariabo Circle, near Bush Lake.
The Bloomington Fire Department says two firefighters suffered minor injuries. Residents were able to safely evacuate, but the home is a total loss.
BFD is still investigating.
