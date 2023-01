ST. PAUL, Minn. – Firefighters are working Tuesday night to but out a fire at a church on St. Paul's east side.

Crews are gathered at the Eastside Seventh-day Adventist Church, located on the 1000 block of Minnehaha Avenue East in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

Firefighters are still working to put out hotspots after a fire at the Eastside Seventh-day Adventist Church in St. Paul tonight. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/yvBsOgagSd — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 18, 2023

