Crews battle apartment fire near south Minneapolis' Bossen Field Park

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis firefighters successfully put out the city's second apartment building fire of the day.

Crews were called just before 8 a.m. Thursday to a three-story apartment building on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South, just east of Bossen Field Park and north of Highway 62.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews used aerial ladders to evacuate residents via windows, with the fire centered in a second-floor unit.

MORE: North Minneapolis apartment fire displaces 15-plus residents

The fire was extinguished by about 8:30 a.m. MFD says a resident was treated for possible smoke inhalation. Firefighters also rescued a cat, who was treated at the scene with oxygen.

Two residents are displaced. MFD is still investigating what caused the fire.

Earlier in the morning, crews battled an apartment fire on the city's north side that left a dozen units uninhabitable and displaced nearly 20 residents. No one was hurt in that fire.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 8:29 AM CST

