North Minneapolis apartment fire displaces 15-plus residents

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Nearly 20 residents are displaced after a two-alarm apartment fire early Thursday in north Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called at about 3:20 a.m. to the building off North Plymouth and James avenues.

Fire was present in units on all three floors of the building, as well as the roof. Firefighters used an aerial ladder in the attack, and ripped a hole in the roof for ventilation. A second crew was also called in to battle the blaze.

MFD says firefighters were able to quickly evacuate residents, and they saved a cat's life via CPR. No one was hurt.

Many of the dozen units in the building are deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross is assisting several residents.

MFD says the fire is still under investigation.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 7:12 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

