Watch CBS News
Politics

Court dismisses federal lawsuit challenging Minnesota's abortion laws

By WCCO Staff,
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin,
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser,
Caroline Cummings
Caroline Cummings
Reporter
Caroline Cummings is an Emmy-winning reporter with a passion for covering politics, public policy and government. She is thrilled to join the WCCO team.
Read Full Bio
Caroline Cummings

/ CBS Minnesota

Vice President Vance to visit Minneapolis after mass shooting, and more headlines
Vice President Vance to visit Minneapolis after mass shooting, and more headlines 05:46

A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to nullify Minnesota's laws protecting access to abortion, saying the suit lacked standing.

Court documents show the suit was dismissed late last month. It was originally filed in November of last year by the Women's Life Care Center, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates and several women who have had abortions.

The suit argued that the state's abortion laws terminate parental rights without due process. Women are not being informed about their rights when it comes to the procedure, the lawsuit alleged, resulting in thousands of "involuntary" abortions a year.

According to the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, the court said the plaintiffs did not identify which specific laws they were challenging, despite the court repeatedly asking. The court ultimately dismissed the suit because "the crisis pregnancy centers and their owners have suffered no concrete injury as a result of Minnesota's choice not to impose the stringent abortion regulations the centers prefer."

Attorney General Keith Ellison was among the defendants named in the suit, along with Gov. Tim Walz, local Planned Parenthood chapters and others.

Abortion access is protected by a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision and a state law guaranteeing a "fundamental right" to the procedure.  

"This latest attack on abortion access in Minnesota is a reminder that anti-choice interest groups are constantly seeking new ways to ban abortion or make reproductive healthcare services harder to obtain," Ellison said after the suit's dismissal. "I am pleased to have defeated this latest attack on abortion in Minnesota, and I will do everything in my power to defend Minnesotans' right to reproductive healthcare."

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue