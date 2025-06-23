2 Minnesotans win lottery over weekend, including $1M Powerball ticket

Two Minnesota Lottery players have cause for celebration after purchasing winning tickets, one of them worth $1 million, in the Twin Cities this weekend.

A Powerball ticket purchased at the Cottage Grove Holiday, located at 6921 Pine Arbor Dr., matched the first five winning numbers for Saturday's drawing, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers were 3-16-32-52-62 and the Powerball was 24.

Additionally, the Minnesota Lottery says a North 5 ticket worth nearly $100,000 was sold at the Holiday Stationstore in Shakopee for the Friday drawing. Those winning numbers were 4-20-26-30-33.

Both Holidays will receive a bonus for selling the winning tickets. The store in Cottage Grove earned $5,000 and the Holiday in Shakopee earned $995.

The winners must claim their winnings at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville, as is required for prizes above $50,000. They will not be publicly identified unless they choose to be.

Winners have one year to claim their prizes and are encouraged to call ahead to check hours and make an appointment.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday is an estimated $128 million, while North 5's jackpot is estimated to be $29,000.

Minnesotans voted overwhelmingly last November to approve a ballot measure to allow the state to continue using lottery money to protect the environment. In January, Gov. Tim Walz approved $1.2 million of those funds to go towards avian influenza research.