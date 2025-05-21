Coon Rapids police fatally shoot armed man during "domestic incident" call, officials say

Police in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, say one of its officers fatally shot an armed man on Wednesday afternoon during a "domestic incident" call.

Officials say officers were called to a residence off 111th Avenue and Foley Boulevard Northeast, just a few blocks south of Northdale Shopping Center, at about noon after a woman called 911 to report being "cut with a knife."

They arrived to find the suspect outside and "attempted to deescalate the situation," according to officials, before officers heard a woman scream and flee the house with another man.

Officials say the suspect went into the home and wouldn't come out, leading an officer to fire "a 40mm less-lethal round."

Police eventually entered the home, with another officer firing a second less-lethal round at the man, officials say.

"When the suspect moved toward police, a third officer discharged a firearm striking the suspect," officials say.

A fourth officer at the scene then used a Taser on the suspect as he "attempted to get up."

Officials say the suspect was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he later died. The woman was also hospitalized for her injuries and her condition hasn't been released. Officials say the second man at the scene was unharmed.

All officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave, according to officials, and all were wearing functional body-worn cameras during the deadly confrontation.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.



If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE or Minnesota Day One at 1-866-223-1111.