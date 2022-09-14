Sister: Tuesday was "good day" for injured Brainerd football player Conner Erickson

BRAINERD, Minn. -- A Brainerd high school senior in the hospital after suffering an apparent head injury on the football field is showing encouraging signs of recovery, according to family.

Conner Erickson, 17, has undergone brain surgery. Erickson's sister shared an update on CaringBridge, saying Tuesday was "a good day for Conner."

She said he has gotten a good response from the neuro assessment. And his coaches stopped by and brought letters from the rest of the team.

She said he was able to get his hair combed and washed up and "looks more and more like our Conner."

His team still doesn't know how it happened.

The Brainerd Warriors were playing in Moorhead on Friday night. Game video showed Erickson, playing defensive, walked off the field with around 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. About 10 minutes later, the announcers indicate an ambulance has arrived.

"He went down to the sideline, behind a couple of players, took a knee, and a coach came over," Jared Erickson explained. "And thank God that coach was there because he called 911 right away when Conner basically [collapsed] leaning against the coach's leg."

In addition to his love of football, Erickson is also the captain of the Brainerd hockey team. He's also an avid angler.