Ilhan Omar's D.C. home searched by Homeland Security investigators, sources say

Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C., home was the target of a raid early Monday morning by ICE's investigations unit, three sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to CBS News.

Sources say the investigation centers on Omar's immigration paperwork. The documents in question date back to Omar's childhood, involving paperwork completed by her late father when she was a child.

Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, the department's criminal investigative arm, is leading the investigation, with the Department of Justice assisting.

HSI has jurisdiction over federal offenses including immigration document fraud, identity fraud and immigration benefit fraud. Unlike ICE's deportation-focused operations, HSI special agents conduct criminal investigations and execute federal search warrants.

In a statement, the Justice Department confirmed that the HSI executed a search warrant secured by the DOJ. The statement said it was "part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation."

The Minnesota Democrat is a frequent target of President Trump, and border czar Tom Homan said in September that there was an "ongoing criminal investigation" into Omar.

"I'm confirming that ICE is, yeah — look, I said months ago that there's something that's been reported and needs to be looked at," Homan told Fox News in September.

Omar said at the time that she had not been contacted in connection to any investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.