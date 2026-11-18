A federal judge said he will release redacted versions of some court filings tied to the search of Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington home, but most of the major documents, including a 67-page affidavit at the heart of the search warrant, will stay sealed for now.

Chief Judge James Boasberg of federal court in Washington sided with the Justice Department on the affidavit, saying "the vast majority" should remain under seal.

The government argued the document would reveal sensitive investigative techniques, witness names and other law enforcement information. Boasberg said releasing it now would be "premature," though he and the government agreed it will be unsealed at some point.

News organizations had pushed for the release of the warrant and other filings, citing the public's First Amendment right of access to the records that led to the search.

Other filings on the docket are due to Boasberg by Friday with proposed redactions. Anything the government doesn't object to releasing will likely be posted on the court's website by 5 p.m. Monday, and Boasberg will make a final decision on redactions after reviewing the material over the holiday.

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations searched Omar's home Oct. 12 as part of what the Justice Department called an ongoing federal criminal investigation, which reportedly concerns immigration paperwork from when Omar was a child.

Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th congressional district, is the first Somali American in Congress and a vocal opponent of Trump. She has called the search an attempt to "target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement." She had not been charged with a crime as of late October.