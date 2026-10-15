Rep. Ilhan Omar's office calls home search "an authoritarian move to silence an opponent"

Rep. Ilhan Omar's office is accusing President Trump of using a federal search of her Washington, D.C., home to silence a political opponent weeks before the election.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Democrat said the search was "politically motivated" and an escalation of Mr. Trump's "personal vendetta" against her that has lasted more than a decade. The statement called it "an authoritarian move to silence an opponent right before an election where he and his party will be rejected by Americans in historic proportions."

Homeland Security Investigations agents executed a search warrant as part of "an ongoing federal criminal investigation," according to the Department of Homeland Security. Sources told CBS News the investigation centers on immigration paperwork from Omar's childhood that was completed by her late father, and that investigators are examining potential allegations of false statements and immigration fraud.

Omar's spokesperson said Mr. Trump has "lied about her family, about her immigration history, and about her love of this country." The statement also said his push to strip Omar of her citizenship and deport her "has no basis in the law and has no precedent."

Mr. Trump claimed to reporters Monday he "had nothing to do with" the search. "I think she's a terrible person, but that's really up to the DOJ," he said.

Omar's office said she has "done nothing wrong" and called the raid an "outrageous abuse of power." Omar posted on social media Monday that she will "not be silenced."

Relatives of Omar received grand jury subpoenas Friday, sources told CBS News, days before the search. Two sources said agents also took Omar's personal cell phone.

The search has drawn criticism because of its timing. It appears to run contrary to Justice Department guidelines, which say prosecutors and agents "may never select the timing of any action" for the purpose of affecting an election. It's not clear why the government moved so close to the election, since some of the documents in question date to Omar's childhood. Sources told CBS News that Attorney General Todd Blanche was personally aware of the search.

Omar is seeking reelection in a heavily Democratic district and is heavily favored to win. Supporters rallied in Minneapolis hours after the search.