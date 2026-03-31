As ICE surge impact lingers, Twin Cities school keeps food pantry stocked for families

Operation Metro Surge may be over, but the impact remains in the Twin Cities.

Communities like Columbia Heights, Minnesota, are really feeling it. Some families in the city haven't left their homes in weeks or months. It's why the school district is stepping up to help.

Educators at Columbia Academy Middle School converted the physical education storage space into a functioning food pantry. Principal Leslee Sherk invited WCCO in.

"Every week we have families that sign up for groceries, and so we put them on a list and assign a number," Sherk said.

Volunteers show up, and students help man stations.

"It's an assembly line, so one of us gets like each fridge, and then there's bags. One person puts like carrots and cheese in one bag. Then we pass it, put chicken and berries," said student Christopher Diaz Beltram.

They pack more than 100 bags a week.

"It's for families that, they're not able to come to school that need help with groceries, because maybe they're so scared about ICE or, like, you know, just scared to go out in general," said student Jessoyn Smith.

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The students know the reason they're here, and say they feel the impact, too.

"I have some friends who don't come to school and like I feel really lonely because some of them were like really good friends," Diaz Beltram said. "Not seeing them for a while like makes me sad."

They're packing for their fellow classmates.

"I wanted to make sure that they have something to eat and that they don't feel in danger," said student Numtaz Mohamed Nur.

And they're hoping this lets them know people care about them.

"It's really great to help them out, especially in hard times like this," Smith said. "You never know what someone else is going through."

Sherk says the school is poised to continue the operation through the school year.

"We might not see ICE agents out on the streets anymore, but the effects of that are going to be long lasting," Sherk said.

It will move from a delivery model to pick-up after spring break.

"When families aren't able to go to work for months on end, the bills don't just get automatically paid," Sherk said. "And food, you know, it's expensive, and so we need to continue to be that resource for families."

Sherk says they're able to pack the food in large part because of generous donations from Hope Church in Blaine. She says other donors drop off protein to add to the bags.

The school hopes to make the resources more permanent next year.