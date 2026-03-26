Minnesotans file lawsuits over alleged abuse by ICE agents

Attorneys representing people who said they have experienced abuse by Immigration and Customs Enforcement gathered Thursday at Black Forest Inn in Minneapolis to announce that 10 complaints have now been submitted in federal court.

The location of the announcement was on the same block where Alex Pretti was killed by federal agents two months ago.

John Burris is one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs. He was the lawyer who sued the Los Angeles Police Department after the Rodney King beating.

"When you see people being pulled out of their cars, windows being broken, only for protesting, a woman dragged in the streets, you have to say what kind of human being would do that," said Burris.

While just 10 complaints have been filed, attorneys said they have been contacted by 80 people in total. The other 70 claims are still being evaluated by lawyers, they said.

Legal observer Wynnie Savageford is one of the plaintiffs who spoke Thursday.

"Three agents proceeded to tackle me and drag me face down in the middle of the street," said Savageford.

As she was detained, she said she watched ICE agents kill Alex Pretti.

"At that moment, I thought I was going to die, too," said Savageford.

Savageford was in custody for 12 hours, she said, with no access to food, water or the bathroom.

Video shows Dave Tauer's truck windows being smashed by agents who dragged him from his vehicle.

"One of the ICE agents punched me in the back of the head a number of times," said Tauer. "I did get a moderate concussion."

One notable plaintiff, Matt Allen, better known as local musician Nur-D, said he was assaulted while protesting.

"I was shot in the back with projectiles. Masked men tackled me to the ground, had slurs and insults spat at me, acid sprayed on my face," said Allen.

Filing charges is made more difficult, attorneys said, since many agents covered their faces. Attorneys said freedom of information requests have been filed to help uncover their identities.

Those speaking out said they want the officers responsible held accountable.

"It is my hope, alongside with the brave people of this community, that these lawsuits don't only bring about much-needed consequences, but also show that justice can be found here," said Allen.

Attorney James Cook said the litigation could drag on for years.