Is coffee healthy? The benefits of a cup of joe and when to draw the line

If it's not water, Americans are most likely to be sipping a cup of coffee. Sixty-six percent of adults have at least one cup a day, according to the National Coffee Association.

Apparently, the popular afternoon pick-me-up in a cup is like a super food, supplement and medicine cure-all.

It seems like every few months, there's a new study that found coffee lowers dementia, lowers stress, lowers heart attack risk or makes you live longer.

"Like any plant, you're going to have a lot of different plant chemicals, we call those phytochemicals," said Abby Gold, a health and nutrition extension specialist with the University of Minnesota. "Phytochemicals are meant to protect a plant from harm."

When consumed, phytochemicals benefit humans. One found in coffee is chlorogenic acid, an anti-inflammatory that can reduce cardiovascular diseases and Type 2 diabetes.

"It could play a role also in how we regulate blood sugars and metabolism," Gold added.

Then, of course, there's caffeine. While known for increasing energy and alertness, studies show it does much more for the brain.

"Caffeine can help protect the neurological system and block something called adenosine receptors in the brain. And over the long term, this interaction is linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease," said Gold.

Caffeine also releases dopamine in the brain, elevating your mood.

"It can act as a mild antidepressant," said Gold.

How much coffee should we drink to reap those health benefits? Gold said there's no magic number, plus everyone's body is different.

The Food and Drug Administration says three to four cups of coffee a day is safe for most adults. One study found that a few cups can lead to better health outcomes.

For as much as we've sung coffee's praises, there's a line. Whether it's the quantity or extra ingredients we mix in, when can coffee be unhealthy?

"You as an individual will know how much is good for you and how much is too much," Gold said.

For some people, a few cups is too much caffeine, leading to jitters, high blood pressure and anxiety.

Adding sugars, creams and syrups means more sugar, fat and calories in the drink.

"As a dietitian, I'd prefer people to get their calories from food they eat," said Gold.

The list of potential health benefits from coffee is as vast as its chemical makeup.

With moderation and minimal added ingredients to your cup, the energy boost provided is just the tip of the iceberg.

For the most part, decaf coffee has the same chemical makeup as regular coffee, meaning the health benefits are similar except for those associated with caffeine.