Classes canceled for St. Louis Park High School on Friday following 2 fights

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Classes are canceled Friday for St. Louis Park High School after two separate fights broke out on Thursday, according to the district's website.

The first fight happened at the end of the school day on Thursday and involved two groups of students. The district says teachers and staff responded to the situation.

Later the same day, adults who were aware of the first altercation allegedly became involved in another physical fight with some of the students.

St. Louis Parks Schools says some students and staff had minor injuries, including scrapes and bruises, as a result of the second alteration. They were treated by the school nurse.

Two adults were arrested for the incident.

The district said it decided to cancel classes and all on-site school events, including the girls basketball game and athletic practices, to investigate the incidents and "prepare for a safe return to school next week."

Counselors are available for students to help them process the incidents, according to SLP schools. The district encourages parents to call a school administrator if they feel their child could benefit from counseling.