3 people charged for fight at St. Louis Park High School that canceled classes

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Three people have been charged for their roles in a fight that caused classes to be canceled at St. Louis Park High School last Friday.

Latoys Milon, 41, Abreeha Smith, 22, and Jerome Smith Jr., 19, are all charged with one count each of riot in the third-degree and fourth-degree assault.

According to charging documents, on Jan. 18, cops were called to St. Louis Park High School around 2:14 p.m. on a report of a parent threatening to beat up students. An officer met with the school's assistant principal and the parent, Milon, who claimed that her daughter was jumped by a group of Somali girls.

Body camera footage from the cop allegedly shows Milon yelling toward a group of Somali girls who were walking from the office, saying "I'll fight any Somali that comes down those stairs, bro," and "Girl I swear to God all y'all finna get it."

Police say that surveillance footage of the first fight revealed it involved Jerome Smith and another Somali male. Other students were present in the hallway and Milon's daughter is seen voluntarily entering the altercation and throwing punches at another student.

While interviewing students who witnessed the first fight, the responding officer was alerted to a disturbance taking place outside. The officer says they saw Abreeha and Jerome Smith, who are two of Milon's children, and two minors fighting several Somali students and had some pinned up against a vehicle. Milon was "yelling, swearing, and physically gesturing towards several Somali students."

The family left in a white Mitsubishi as additional officers arrived at the scene.

The first victim, a Somali girl, told police that she heard a girl yell something toward another Somali student. She turned around and was punched in the face and chin by one of Milon's minor children. The victim claims she does not know the person who hit her or do anything to provoke the attack.

Another victim told police that Abreeha Smith punched her on the left side of her temple and claims the group had been "yelling at every Somali that had walked past."

A third victim said that the group jumped him and he felt targeted because he was Somali. He suffered multiple lacerations to both of his legs and his wrist, as well as a swollen eye and broken nose.

Surveillance footage from the parking lot shows the group get of a vehicle and approach the third victim. Jerome Smith allegedly threw him to ground, jumped on him, kicked him and stomped on him. Milon also kicked and punched the boy. The boy tried to run away, but Jerome Smith and Milon allegedly grabbed him and threw him down again. Abreeha Smith then kicked and stomped on him.

A fourth student says that Jerome Smith choked her for "approximately three to five seconds" and punched her on the right side of the forehead.

As of Thursday, none of the suspects are in custody.