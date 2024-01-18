Man accidentally shot in leg playing basketball at St. Paul elementary school

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul say a man accidentally shot himself in the leg during an open house at an elementary school Thursday night.

Officers were called to Como Elementary School on a report of a person accidentally shot with their own gun around 5:45 p.m., according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot injury to the leg. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Police say the man had been playing basketball while carrying a handgun on his body, unholstered, when it discharged.

The man reportedly had a valid permit to carry a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation.