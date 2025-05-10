City council approves final design for new hospital in Stillwater

Officer and man injured during domestic incident in St. Cloud, and more local headlines

The Stillwater City Council approved final designs and plans for a new HealthPartners Lakeview Hospital on Tuesday.

The finalization of plans comes after months of collaboration with community members and city leaders, say a press release from HealthPartners.

The new hospital will boast a six-story campus that will span over 400,000 square feet, including 97 patient beds and will be about two times the size of the current campus, says a press release.

A spokesperson for HealthPartners says the new site will allow for future expansion of existing services and new specialty care options with the latest technology and with an environmentally-conscious approach to sustainability.

"This investment in our community is about two very important things, meeting the needs of the St. Croix Valley and surrounding areas and providing more care options close to home," said the president of Lakeview Hospital Brandi Lunneborg. "We've been providing excellent care in a welcoming environment for 140 years. We look forward to carrying on that tradition as we grow with the community we serve."

Officials say they hope to break ground in July.