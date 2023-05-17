Chrysler recalls 130K Jeep Cherokees due to fire danger
MINNEAPOLIS – If you own a newer SUV, you might need to move it out of your garage right now.
Chrysler just recalled more than 130,000 Jeep Cherokees.
An electrical problem could cause them to catch fire, whether they're on or off.
The issue affects model years 2014 through 2016. Chrysler is working on a fix. Until then, safety leaders say park them outside and away from other cars.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.