Chrysler recalls 130K Jeep Cherokees due to fire danger

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – If you own a newer SUV, you might need to move it out of your garage right now.

Chrysler just recalled more than 130,000 Jeep Cherokees.  

10p-vo-jeep-cherokee-re-wcco3dyv.jpg
Chrysler

An electrical problem could cause them to catch fire, whether they're on or off.

The issue affects model years 2014 through 2016. Chrysler is working on a fix. Until then, safety leaders say park them outside and away from other cars.

Click here to find out if your SUV is impacted.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 10:47 PM

