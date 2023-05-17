Chrysler recalls 130K Jeep Cherokees due to fire danger

MINNEAPOLIS – If you own a newer SUV, you might need to move it out of your garage right now.

Chrysler just recalled more than 130,000 Jeep Cherokees.

Chrysler

An electrical problem could cause them to catch fire, whether they're on or off.

The issue affects model years 2014 through 2016. Chrysler is working on a fix. Until then, safety leaders say park them outside and away from other cars.

Click here to find out if your SUV is impacted.