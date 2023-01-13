Watch CBS News
Christopher Jones sentenced to over 21 years in prison for murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man was sentenced to over 21 years in prison Friday for the murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson in the summer of 2021.

Christopher DeWayne Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery in October last year.

MORE: Chris Jones, 31, Charged With Killing Blake Swanson, 20, At St. Paul's Raspberry Island

Jones shot Swanson in the neck early morning on Aug. 29, 2021, and robbed Swanson's girlfriend at St. Paul's Raspberry Island.

Jones is credited with 421 days of time served for his 260 month sentence.

