Chris Jones, 31, Charged With Killing Blake Swanson, 20, At St. Paul's Raspberry Island

ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) -- A 31-year-0ld St. Paul man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of 20-year-old Blake Swenson in August, at St. Paul's Raspberry Island.

The shooting happened early Aug. 29 at the area under the Wabasha Street Bridge.

Swanson was there with his girlfriend and their friend Evan Meide.

"Never felt like I was gonna be in danger because it was usually with a pretty big group, and three people I thought would be enough," he told WCCO in August.

As they were waiting for more friends to arrive at Raspberry Island at 3 a.m., Meide decided to go in search of a Lime Scooter, leaving his two friends behind in the car. During the brief time he was gone, he heard a gunshot but didn't think it sounded as came from the parking area.

He returned to find Swanson's girlfriend beside herself. Swanson, from Bethel, had been shot in the neck and his girlfriend robbed while they were in the car. He died later at the hospital.

A fingerprint on the vehicle was traced to Christopher DeWayne Jones, 31. He has been taken into custody, and has prior felony convictions on his record for robbery and being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

He's now charged with second-degree murder, as well as first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.