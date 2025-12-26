Elk River farm uses Christmas trees to feed goats and shelter animals

As Christmas trees across the nation come down, a farm in Elk River, Minnesota, is finding a new purpose for the pines.

Best of Both Worlds farm is once again accepting donations for Christmas trees and wreaths, marking four years since word spread about the facility receiving donations.

"At Christmas time, we take everyone's Christmas trees and wreaths, anything like that, we can repurpose out here on the farm," said Michelle Saari with Best of Both Worlds Farm. "Someone said, 'I heard you take trees.' I said, 'Absolutely.' For the last four Christmases, we've got hundreds of trees out here."

Hundreds of trees have been donated, all to feed the farm's goats and also used as a windbreak for some of the other animals on the farm.

"Its another way we can help people out who live in town. Some have told us that it can be up to $100 to get a tree removed," Saari said. "The nice part about the pine is that the goats get a dual purpose from it. It's high fiber, but it also worms them."

She believes that many things can be repurposed. Around the farm, they have used old trampolines to build livestock shelters.

"I think if people sat back and said, 'Hey, what local farms are around and what they can take?'" Saari said. "It's going back into use instead of ending up in a landfill."

Saari is asking for these donations, but says not to donate trees and wreaths that are synthetic, or have fake snow or any other plastics on them.

Learn more about the farm here.