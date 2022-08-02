Watch CBS News
Chocolate chip cookies are America's favorite, survey finds

/ CBS Minnesota

Today may not be the best day for baking, what with the extreme heat moving into the area, but it is something many people enjoy.

A new survey shows that 82% of people say they enjoy baking their own cookies.

And what's more, 35% say the classic chocolate chip cookie is their favorite. Other cookie flavors cited by respondents included peanut butter, brownie/double chocolate, and oatmeal raisin. Shortbread rounded out the top five.

August 2, 2022

