Chocolate chip cookies are America's favorite, survey finds

Today may not be the best day for baking, what with the extreme heat moving into the area, but it is something many people enjoy.

A new survey shows that 82% of people say they enjoy baking their own cookies.

And what's more, 35% say the classic chocolate chip cookie is their favorite. Other cookie flavors cited by respondents included peanut butter, brownie/double chocolate, and oatmeal raisin. Shortbread rounded out the top five.

Click here for more information.