Next Weather: Monday is a #Top10WxDay, followed by excessive heat Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Enjoy Monday, because it's going to be followed by excessive heat.

With lower humidity and highs in 80s, the WCCO Weather Team declared Monday a #Top10WxDay.

Then, it's a Next Weather Alert day Tuesday due to its heat advisories. Heat index values could reach the triple digits by afternoon.

There are also storm chances later in the day Tuesday.

Further out, there is possible morning thunderstorms Wednesday, with temps in the mid- to high-80s for both Wednesday and Thursday. 

First published on August 1, 2022

