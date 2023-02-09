Chisago Lakes wins by one point in overtime thanks to full-court buzzer-beater

CHISAGO LAKES, Minn. -- A full-court shot at the buzzer in overtime gave Chisago Lakes a one-point win over Becker on Tuesday.

With one and a half seconds left, down by two, Patrick Rowe received a quick pass from his teammate and hit the miracle basket.

"For some reason, there was something in my head saying I feel like this one's going in," Rowe, a junior, said. "If I'm getting the ball, it's going up."

The shot capped off a 43-point night for Rowe. He says it was an amazing moment being mobbed by his teammates and fans coming out of the stands.

"It feels great," Rowe said. "It's awesome. After so many close ones, to be able to pull one out, no matter how it happened, it's a great feeling for the whole team."

Rowe says he actually doesn't love all the attention he's gotten from the shot. He's much more comfortable back at practice, getting to work.

"Wildcat basketball is the priority," said Mike Holmquist, Chisago Lakes' coach. "It's always the priority for him, and that's why teammates are getting him the ball and trust him in moments like last night."

Turns out Rowe's shot wasn't the only buzzer-beater Tuesday in Minnesota high school hoops.

First, in Pequot Lakes' JV game, freshman Blake Spiczka hit a 30-footer at the buzzer to win it.

Then Eli Laposky, a Pequot Lakes senior, drilled a wild 3-pointer to give varsity a last-second victory.

The miracle shots are a good indicator of how much talent there is in Minnesota, but no one ever does it alone.

"Shout out to my teammates and definitely to my coaches for really supporting me throughout the game, because I was struggling there for a little bit," Rowe said. "Really ended strong and I think that's all that matters."

Rowe is a Division 1 prospect who's in the process of deciding where he'll be going to college.