Several vehicles damages by large rocks, oil thrown off I-35 bridge near Rush City, sheriff says

Law enforcement in an east-central Minnesota community is asking for the public's help to find those responsible for throwing large rocks and vehicle oil off an Interstate 35 overpass.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said there have been multiple reports in the past week of vehicles being struck by objects dropped from the bridge by 530th Street near Rush City, about 60 miles northeast of the Twin Cities metro area.

Law enforcement search the area near Interstate 35 and 530th Street near Rush City, Minnesota, on May 3, 2026. MnDOT

On Sunday night just after 10 p.m., authorities say someone "threw numerous large rocks and a significant amount of oil onto passing vehicles and the roadway itself," resulting in "multiple vehicles being damaged."

The sheriff's office says the Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 651-257-4100.