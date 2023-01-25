Children's Theater presents "Locomotion," a play about the foster care system

A new play shares the importance of art through the eyes of a child going through the foster care system.

"Locomotion" was a finalist for the National Book Award.

Children's Theater Company is sharing this story for the first time in the Twin Cities. It highlights important themes for families to discuss, including overcoming hardships and how tough it is to be a kid.

"Locomotion" opens Wednesday at Children's Theater Company in Minneapolis and runs through March 5. It's recommended for everyone ages 9 and up. Tickets start at 15 dollars.

