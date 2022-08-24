Watch CBS News
Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital

WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.

According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening.

"The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement.

Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East.

The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle.

Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success. 

