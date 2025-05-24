Here's how two Minneapolis men are helping kids love chess

How a chance meeting and love for chess is helping this Minneapolis community

It's Chess tournament day at the Hosmer library in South Minneapolis.

It's the culmination of a ten-week session of a program designed to teach chess and build community.

"P.L.E.D.G.E is protected, lead, educate, deescalate, galvanize and effect and it's a nonprofit built on mentorship giving life skills creating life skills and building relationships with community," said Jay Slaughter.

P.L.E.D.G.E was born out of the ashes of the uprising after the murder of George Floyd.

Slaughter was a novice chess player.

"I learned chess in the sixth grade at Jordan Park Middle School in North Minneapolis and I just learned how the pieces move, and I use to always loose in the beginning i never won a game of chess," said Slaughter.

He met Steve Gagner, a lifelong chess player and teacher, in a chance encounter in George Floyd Square.

Both decided to bring the love for the game to a new generation in hopes of building community at a time when it was needed most.

Funding the effort out of their own pockets they started a chess club for kids ages 5 to 17.

"We want to bring kids from diverse communities together when you see this kid at school when you see this kid at the corner store at the grocery store hey i know you your name is such and such, we play chess together and it builds camaraderie and relationship as well," said Slaughter.

It also helps to teach and sharpen their skills as chess players.

"Being able to sit with themselves and think about the next move and that's why we call it 'make your next move your best move,' because its not just about moving your pieces and going along with life it's about strategically thinking what do I want to do and if I do this what will they do," Slaughter said.

Slaughter believes chess helps kids think ahead and make smart choices.

For most, it's a challenge they enjoy.

"I like playing it and beating people and getting trophies in tournaments," said 8-year-old Rhys O'Rourke.

O'Rourke and his 10-year-old brother Quinn have been playing since they were 4 and 6-years old.

They enjoy what the instructors brings to the group.

"They can help and show you moves, and they can help you learn and show you moves you that should do or maybe not you just moved this back and one move at a time it's all right," said Quinn O'Rourke.

Their Mom, grateful for the opportunity for her children.

"Its definitely improved their confidence their focus and i think this is a great game of strategy and it helps with critical thinking," said Britt Kampanelli.

Slaughter hopes the moves they make on the chess board translate to the way they move in life.

"You're moving how you want to move just like life and at the same time you have to take into account that someone can always affect what you have going on and if you have a goal, you shouldn't let any dictate to you how you want to move," said Slaughter.

For Evan Angell, chess has been a game changer.

"For a dad, just having a son interested in an activity that doesn't involve being on a screen all the time it's a relief," said Evan's dad Eric Angell.

Eric believes the game has helped him develop beyond being a great chess player.

"It's also a community builder he's got friends now in school that play chess with him," said Angell.

The goal of "making every move their best move" is working here, making sure all involved are building skills and relationships that help improve community.

There are other activities to occupy the children when not playing chess.

Not only are they fed snacks and lunch, but there are also puzzles, coloring books, crosswords and other activities at the library help keep kids engaged.

Chess Days takes a break until July 5th, then the summer session begins.