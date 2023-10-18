Cheap and free family fun for MEA weekend

Fun ideas for MEA weekend that won't break your bank

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- For Devale Watson and his 6-year-old daughter Lyric, MEA weekend means hitting up Backyard Indoor Playground in Golden Valley.

Watson admits, finding family activities that appease all kids can be a challenge.

"It's a bit of a scramble. I have two kids, I have a ten-year-old, so they're not always in the same type of events," said Watson.

"MEA is a funny Minnesota holiday, it really is," said Gianna Kordatsky, Co-Owner of the Family Fun Twin Cities website.

One inexpensive option Kordatsky recommends, is just getting outside, with our great weather and fall colors just starting to peak.

"Going on a hike, because the weather's going to be gorgeous along the Mississippi, or going to a nature center," said Kordatsky.

While Kordatsky likes both the Severs Fall Festival and Twin Cities Maze, she acknowledges they can cost more.

For some standout, cheaper options, Kordatsky recommends the Anoka Rum River Art Center, where they have a free family art day.

She also suggests the Transylvania Trolley in Minneapolis.

"You get to ride the Como-Harriet street car and they'll have non-scary Halloween fun," said Kordatsky.

You also can't go wrong with visiting an apple orchard or pumpkin patch, there are plenty to pick from across the state.

One tip though, Kordatsky recommends not going all out, because you don't want your family getting burned out.

"Try not to do it all, pick one thing. MEA comes around next year, you can do something again," she said.

For a more expansive list of MEA activities, head to the family fun twin cities site.