Eying deep playoff run, Minnetonka goaltender Chase Jerdee knows he'll need to anchor the team

One of the best goalies in Minnesota is on one of the best teams in the state. Chase Jerdee doesn't overcomplicate it.

"Simple is good in the way that hockey is played today," said Minnetonka goaltender coach Mike Johnson. "Simple in the way that he uses his size to his advantage. He skates well enough to get spot to spot. Uses the fact that he's big and pucks can hit him. He certainly has good reactions but he's also very much centered on his base."

Jerdee didn't know if what he's currently doing could be a reality, as recently as last season.

"He's really developed a ton in the last three years. He had a great year as a sophomore. He developed a lot. Then last year he was predominantly our backup. And I think he just had one of those summers where he decided he wanted to be a hockey player. And put a lot of work into it."

A secondary role a season ago left a bad taste, but Jerdee capitalized, using his disappointment as fuel to improve.

"To be honest I was a little bit pissed off," said Jerdee. "I kind of took it as an awakening. I'm gonna work really hard this offseason and be the best I can be for the team in the upcoming season. So, I kind of took it with a chip on my shoulder every day at practice."

The Skippers play a defensively oriented system. They have a great shot at a deep playoff run. That style needs top tier goaltending.

"We like to wear teams out a lot is what Coach Goldsworthy says a lot," said Jerdee. "We kinda like to play down low. Tire teams out. Goalies like to say 'take the air out of 'em.' And then when it's time that they get a little rush of offense I gotta be there to stand tall."