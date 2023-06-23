Charges: Neglect from Julius Fineday, Sharon Rosebear led to child's death

MINNEAPOLIS – Two people are charged in connection to the neglect-related death of a child late last year on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 41-year-old Julius Fineday and 63-year-old Sharon Rosebear intentionally deprived the child of "necessary food, clothing, shelter, health care, and supervision," even though both were able to provide it.

Both are charged with child neglect, but Fineday's charge specifies that the neglect caused the child's death.

Fineday and Rosebear have yet to make appearances in federal court.