Charges: Man shot, killed woman in north Minneapolis RV

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is charged with second-degree murder for the June death of Taleen Rochelle Tanna, who was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North on the morning of June 14 where they found Tanna dead inside the parked RV.

Officers spoke with a man who said he was Tanna's boyfriend and identified Laundelle Jackson as the person who allegedly shot Tanna.

The man said he and Tanna were in their parked TV when a white Chevy Impala with back end damage stopped next to their driver's side door when Jackson, a passenger of the Impala, rolled down the car window and shot multiple times.

Other witnesses at the scene confirm seeing a white Impala flee the scene after hearing gunshots that morning. Video officers obtained of the incident showed an older white car with back end damage, consistent with the description they had been given.

Officers were told that Jackson had stabbed Tanna's boyfriend approximately a week earlier. An incident report from the stabbing says that Jackson and Tanna's boyfriend were longtime acquaintances.

Jackson told police he was in the Impala at the time of the shooting but was seated in the backseat. He claims another individual in the car fired the shots.

Minneapolis police say Jackson's whereabouts are unknown and have issued a warrant for his arrest.