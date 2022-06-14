Woman fatally shot while inside RV in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a woman was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning.
Just before 10 a.m., the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North.
A woman in her 40s had a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but she died at the scene, police said.
According to police, the woman and a man were inside the RV when they heard gunshots. The woman then realized she had been hit. The man was not injured.
A vehicle left the scene just after the shooting, police said.
Police do not believe the shooting was random.
