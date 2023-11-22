Charges: Man, 24, shot another man during Minneapolis road rage incident

MINNEAPOLIS — A 24-year-old New Brighton man faces murder charges after a fatal road rage shooting near downtown Minneapolis last week.

Dhaha Hassan faces two felony counts of second-degree murder — one of which while committing a felony — and another felony count of possessing a firearm without a serial number, Hennepin County court documents show.

According to the complaint, law enforcement responded Friday evening to West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue, located southeast of downtown. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

WCCO

The complaint states that officers asked the victim who shot him and he pointed in the direction of Hassan. When arresting Hassan, officers found a Polymer 80 handgun that did not have a serial number. Hassan claimed self-defense before being taken into custody.

The victim, identified as Randy Burris, of Minneapolis, died at the hospital, despite life-saving efforts. Police say he was shot three times in the chest and once in the abdomen.

Authorities say that Hassan was driving a vehicle the wrong way on the Franklin Avenue ramp and was blocking traffic. The victim had gotten out of a vehicle to tell Hassan to reverse to allow the road to clear, but Hassan allegedly refused to do so and an argument ensued.

According to the complaint, Hassan later tried to open his car door and step out, but the victim pushed the door closed. At that point, Hassan fired several shots at the victim, striking him four times.

In addition to finding a firearm without a serial number, officers say they also discovered a marijuana-like substance in Hassan's vehicle and suspected him of being impaired by marijuana, the complaint said.

Hassan allegedly told officers later at the police department that the victim was acting aggressively towards him. He said he tried to reverse, but the vehicle the victim was in was "riding" him "bumper to bumper" with high beams on. Hassan, who is CPR certified, also admitted to not helping the victim after shooting him.

If convicted, Hassan faces up to 40 years in prison.