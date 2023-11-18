34-year-old man shot, killed overnight in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A 34-year-old man died in the hospital after he was shot in Minneapolis on Friday evening.

Minneapolis police say a 24-year-old man was driving the wrong way down a one-way road near Franklin Avenue and West River Parkway. Police say there was an "altercation" between the two, and the 34-year-old man was shot.

They arrested the 24-year-old shortly after, and found a handgun.

The 34-year-old man died at the hospital, despite life-saving efforts. His identity will be released at a later date.