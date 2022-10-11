Watch CBS News
Charges: Man covered sprinklers, fire detector before setting Twin Cities hotel room fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Investigators think a man who was seen "nearly naked" in a Twin Cities hotel hallway tried to burn the place down.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Tony Boos with arson Monday after a fire at the Super 8 in Bloomington early Friday morning.

Investigators say Boos was staying in the room where the fire started, then asked the hotel to move him.

tony-boos.jpg
Tony Boos Hennepin County Attorney's Office

Before he left, investigators say Boos covered up the sprinkler heads and smoke detectors, then set a sheet on fire.

Everyone staying in the hotel had to evacuate, including a family who had just escaped Hurricane Ian.

Boos could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

