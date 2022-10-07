Residents at Bloomington hotel temporarily evacuated after third-floor fire
BLOOMINGTON -- A Bloomington hotel is reopening after a fire early Friday morning.
According to the city fire department, the fire occurred in a third floor hotel room of the Super 8 hotel, located on the 7800 block of Second Avenue.
The fire department says the fire was contained to that room.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the fire department said the hotel is open and is being reoccupied.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
