Watch CBS News
Local News

Residents at Bloomington hotel temporarily evacuated after third-floor fire

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

Residents at Bloomington hotel temporarily evacuated after third-floor fire 03:27

BLOOMINGTON -- A Bloomington hotel is reopening after a fire early Friday morning.

According to the city fire department, the fire occurred in a third floor hotel room of the Super 8 hotel, located on the 7800 block of Second Avenue.

The fire department says the fire was contained to that room.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the fire department said the hotel is open and is being reoccupied.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Pauleen Le
web-pauleen-le.jpg

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories. Nothing makes her happier than talking to ordinary extraordinary people, and using beautiful pictures and solid writing to share their amazing stories with the world.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 6:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.