Charges: Boy, 17, threatened driver with BB gun in attempted carjacking in Edina

MINNEAPOLIS – A 17-year-old Golden Valley boy faces criminal charges in connection to an attempted carjacking last week in Edina.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged the boy Wednesday with one count of attempted aggravated robbery.

According to the criminal complaint, he was one of five teenage boys – all who attended Edina High School and are between the ages of 15 and 17 – who surrounded a vehicle just before 10 a.m. on April 26 at the intersection of 70th Street West and Antrim Road.

The driver alleges that the boy who was charged "brandished a 9mm-style semi-automatic handgun" and said "Give me the car, b—." The driver then drove off and called 911.

Edina police soon found the boys and took them into custody. The boy who was charged had a "Glock-style BB gun" in his possession, and the driver later positively identified him and the weapon.

The incident put nearby Valley View Middle School into a brief lockdown. Edina Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley said Tuesday that all five boys are no longer enrolled in the district.

The county attorney's office is determining whether to charge more of the boys involved.

WCCO News does not typically identify juveniles charged with crimes.