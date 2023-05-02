Teen boys arrested after attempted Edina carjacking were Edina High students, school says

EDINA, Minn. -- The five teenage boys arrested last week after an attempted carjacking in Edina were all students of Edina High School, officials said.

In a message to Edina Public Schools families, Superintendent Stacie Stanley said the students are no longer enrolled in the district.

On Wednesday, police said five boys tried to carjack a driver at the intersection of 70th Street and Antrim Road, which is down the street from Valley View Middle School. The school was sent into lockdown, though officials said it was never under direct threat.

One of the boys allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, who was able to drive away unharmed. The boys then fled on foot, but were found minutes later and taken into custody.

Stanley said police recovered an airsoft gun from one of the teenagers.

"This incident has shaken our community at its core," Stanley said. "We are grateful for the swift response of the Edina Police Department, and will continue to review, and when necessary update, our safety and security protocols to support the safety of our students and staff."

Stanley also said charges against the five boys are being considered.